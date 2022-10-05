Alchemist (MIST) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Alchemist (MIST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Alchemist has a market cap of $3.34 million and $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemist has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Alchemist coin can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00010966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemist Profile

Alchemist launched on February 1st, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,518,790 coins. Alchemist’s official website is www.alchemist.wtf. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable.”The only plan is there is no plan.”The official Alchemist ticker is “MIST” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

