Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 1st

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $9.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ALG traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $132.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,724. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $126.29. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $160.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Alamo Group by 539.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.