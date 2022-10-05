Akita Inu (AKITA) Price Reaches $0.0000

Akita Inu (AKITA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Akita Inu has a total market cap of $12.24 million and $353,749.00 worth of Akita Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akita Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akita Inu has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akita Inu Coin Profile

Akita Inu launched on February 27th, 2021. Akita Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Akita Inu’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akita Inu is www.akitatoken.net.

Akita Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AKITA is an experiment in decentralized community-driven. No founders, no team tokens.AKITA (Akita Inu) is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain.Originally a meme token without a team nor a project, acting as Doge's and Shiba Inu's smaller brother, it now has a strong community of 45,000+ holders, a dedicated team known as Polarfox Labs, and many moderators to help federate the community.The goal of the team is to convert this coin from a meme token to a real, useful token with various use cases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akita Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akita Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akita Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

