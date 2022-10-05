Akash Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $585,086.00 (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $52.61 million and approximately $585,086.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Akash Network

Akash Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 201,031,335 coins and its circulating supply is 172,127,953 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network.

Akash Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

