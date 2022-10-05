Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.86

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 14587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACDVF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.
Air Canada Trading Up 7.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.
About Air Canada
Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Canada (ACDVF)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.