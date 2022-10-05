Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.86

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 14587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACDVF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.