Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 58,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,074,221 shares.The stock last traded at $44.12 and had previously closed at $45.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,466,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,602,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,710,000 after acquiring an additional 935,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

