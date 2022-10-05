Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.4 days.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.
Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
