Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.4 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Ag Growth International

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGGZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.