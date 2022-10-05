Aeon (AEON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $897.00

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Aeon has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $897.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,903.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00270370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00137571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00724318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.93 or 0.00602368 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00244453 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 18,019,773 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

