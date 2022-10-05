Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGLE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.63.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AGLE opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Marcio Souza acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.