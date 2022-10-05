AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT) Trading 1.9% Higher

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) were up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:QPT – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.61% of AdvisorShares Q Portfolio Blended Allocation ETF worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

