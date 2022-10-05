ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Trading 2.7% Higher

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €19.63 ($20.03) and last traded at €19.41 ($19.81). 32,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.90 ($19.29).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on ADVA Optical Networking in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €18.62 and a 200-day moving average of €16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

