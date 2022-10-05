Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of ADMP opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.48.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.
Institutional Trading of Adamis Pharmaceuticals
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
