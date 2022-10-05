Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. ( NASDAQ:ADMP Get Rating ) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

