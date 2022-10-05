Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Cut to $208.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $225.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Acuity Brands stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,771. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after buying an additional 320,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $24,093,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,476,000 after purchasing an additional 139,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.