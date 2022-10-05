Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Down 5.7% in September

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 235,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACOR opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.42). Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

