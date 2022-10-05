Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF) Price Target Cut to C$0.40

Aclara Resources (OTC:ARAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Aclara Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:ARAAF opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25. Aclara Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Aclara Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclara Resources Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration of rare-earth metals in Chile. The company also involved in the exploration and development of rare earth mineral resources with approximately 451,985 hectares of mining concessions located in the Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions of Chile.

