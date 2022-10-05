Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) PT Lowered to €12.20

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.20 ($12.45) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Acerinox Stock Performance

Acerinox stock remained flat at $3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Acerinox has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

Featured Stories

