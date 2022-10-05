Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $55.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.75.

Accell Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25.

About Accell Group

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, and markets bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. The company sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

