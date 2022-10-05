Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.35. Accel Entertainment shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 670 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 7,367,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,248,000 after purchasing an additional 412,523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 292,576 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,424,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 208,667 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 138,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

