Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.35. Accel Entertainment shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 670 shares trading hands.
Accel Entertainment Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.14.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.