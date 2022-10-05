Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $727,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.46. 11,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,479. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

