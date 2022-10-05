Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $22.25 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,923 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 4.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

WMT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.14. 79,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,582,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.