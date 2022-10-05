abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88

abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Latin American Income Fund Stock Performance

abrdn Latin American Income Fund stock opened at GBX 56.20 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.43. The company has a market cap of £32.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1,407.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. abrdn Latin American Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.20 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62 ($0.75).

Get abrdn Latin American Income Fund alerts:

About abrdn Latin American Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aberdeen Latin American Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Latin America. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Latin American Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Latin American Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.