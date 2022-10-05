abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.88

abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (LON:ALAI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Latin American Income Fund Stock Performance
abrdn Latin American Income Fund stock opened at GBX 56.20 ($0.68) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.43. The company has a market cap of £32.10 million and a P/E ratio of 1,407.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.05. abrdn Latin American Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44.20 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 62 ($0.75).
About abrdn Latin American Income Fund
