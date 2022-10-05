Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Trading Up 0.9%

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 584 ($7.06) and last traded at GBX 579 ($7.00). Approximately 67,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 63,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574 ($6.94).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £331.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 586.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 559.40.

Insider Transactions at Aberdeen New India Investment Trust

In other news, insider Andrew Robson purchased 4,000 shares of Aberdeen New India Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 575 ($6.95) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($27,791.20).

About Aberdeen New India Investment Trust

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

