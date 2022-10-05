Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.08.

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $180.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

