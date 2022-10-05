A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from A-Mark Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A-Mark Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 192.4% annually over the last three years. A-Mark Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AMRK stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $693.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 7,997.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

