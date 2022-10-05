888tron (888) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.27 Million

888tron (888) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. 888tron has a market cap of $3.27 million and $18,546.00 worth of 888tron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 888tron has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 888tron coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001390 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017183 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About 888tron

888tron uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2014. 888tron’s total supply is 99,943,970 coins and its circulating supply is 74,195,032 coins. The Reddit community for 888tron is https://reddit.com/r/888Tron. 888tron’s official Twitter account is @OctocoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 888tron’s official website is 888tron.com. The official message board for 888tron is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5092803.0.

888tron Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OCTO is a Counterparty asset with focus on decentralized website payments for Counterparty assets and Token Control Access Marketing. OCTO will create and fairly distribute a total of 88.8 million coins to be used for early access and testing of the OCTO projects. Distribution includes an alt coin burn, merged mining with FoldingCoin and a future crowd sale. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 888tron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 888tron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 888tron using one of the exchanges listed above.

