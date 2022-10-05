8,801 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,801 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2,776.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 983,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,719,000 after purchasing an additional 948,878 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Trading Down 7.2 %

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.29. 256,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,107. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,555,713. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.