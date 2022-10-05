8,224 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 404,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,659,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

