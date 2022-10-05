45,576 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Bought by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenir Corp raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 170,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1,714.3% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,801 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BRSP opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $897.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.69. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $10.42.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 50.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

