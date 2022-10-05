45,198 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,902,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,132,000 after acquiring an additional 77,029 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SSR Mining by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after acquiring an additional 846,950 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SSR Mining by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,661,000 after acquiring an additional 169,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,785,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

SSR Mining Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 17,917 shares of company stock worth $275,979 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSRM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 241,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,330. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.85. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $319.58 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

SSR Mining Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

