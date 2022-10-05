4,184 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Purchased by Brightworth

Brightworth purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 26,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQD traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.22. 513,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,796,044. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.01. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.40 and a one year high of $135.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

