3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in 3M by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in 3M by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 2.1 %

3M stock opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.11. 3M has a 52 week low of $110.39 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.93.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.