37,721 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $306,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $9,488,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $732,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,625. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69.

