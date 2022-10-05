346,700 Shares in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Bought by Shah Capital Management

Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. LifeMD accounts for about 0.2% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 448.1% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 295,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,200,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,658 shares in the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of LifeMD stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 52.55% and a negative return on equity of 686.40%. The business had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

