3,049 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Acquired by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $74.25. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Argus raised their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.