263 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,382,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,248,000 after purchasing an additional 105,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $411.84. 13,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,029. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.85.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

