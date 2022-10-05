2,457 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $114.21.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
