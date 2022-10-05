23,920 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL remained flat at $91.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,524. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.37 and a 12 month high of $91.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $91.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.