222 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,983,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Republic Services Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.26. 9,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.