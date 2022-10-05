208,272 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 208,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.06% of APA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of APA by 52.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1,802.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of APA by 13.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,017,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APA. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 68,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,775. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 3.67.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

APA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

