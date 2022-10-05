20,680 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 523.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 109,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,316.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 928,837 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.8 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

