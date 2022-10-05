20,100 Shares in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Purchased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 14.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 13.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 3.11 on Wednesday. 23andMe Holding Co. has a one year low of 2.12 and a one year high of 13.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported -0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.60 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 95.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ME. Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at 23andMe

In other 23andMe news, insider Kenneth J. Hillan sold 8,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.64, for a total value of 31,860.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 713,742.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

