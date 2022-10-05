1,107 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by SBB Research Group LLC

SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after purchasing an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $192.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average of $198.85. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

