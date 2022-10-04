Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zynga Stock Performance

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynga

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zynga by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 208,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,409,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after buying an additional 297,115 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,164,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

