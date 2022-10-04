Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Cut by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 1.5% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $153.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

