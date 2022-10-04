Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 8.3% Higher

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. 7,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,573,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

The firm has a market cap of $798.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 2,462,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

