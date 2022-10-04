Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading 8.3% Higher

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. 7,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,573,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.
The firm has a market cap of $798.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
