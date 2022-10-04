Yieldly Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.00 Million (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. Yieldly has a market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yieldly has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yieldly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yieldly Profile

Yieldly’s launch date was June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yieldly is yieldly.finance.

Yieldly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yieldly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yieldly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

