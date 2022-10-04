Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Reaches $2.23 on Exchanges

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $146,115.25 and $17.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00011362 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010796 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading
