WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 8,500 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,001,531,000 after purchasing an additional 827,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 802,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 481,000 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,784,000 after acquiring an additional 413,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after buying an additional 210,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.14.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $31.62 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

