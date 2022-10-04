WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 3,500 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $690,223,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

