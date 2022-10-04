WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 1,653 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,047 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 40,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 61,954 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 115,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

SBUX opened at $85.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

